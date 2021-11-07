EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $1.03 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00083672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.37 or 0.07332173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,551.35 or 1.00152890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022045 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

