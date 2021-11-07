Equal (EQL) Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Equal has traded 41% higher against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $521,372.32 and $48,327.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00237324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00099372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

