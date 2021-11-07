Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.43). William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

