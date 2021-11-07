Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denny’s Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

DENN opened at $16.48 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 135.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

