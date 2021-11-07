Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mimecast Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIME. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Mimecast stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $80.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

