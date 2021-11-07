Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT Raised to €44.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($49.41) to €44.00 ($51.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EBKDY. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

