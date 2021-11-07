Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EBKDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($57.65) to €50.00 ($58.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($47.06) to €41.00 ($48.24) in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

EBKDY stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

