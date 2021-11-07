Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

GMBL opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

