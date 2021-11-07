Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Critical Review

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00 LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 34.78% 3.89% 2.45% LTC Properties 37.16% 7.89% 4.17%

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 161.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LTC Properties pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and LTC Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $164.01 million 22.36 $42.27 million $0.62 48.65 LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.36 $95.29 million $1.54 21.97

LTC Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.