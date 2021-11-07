Ether Kingdoms Token Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $53,645.27 and approximately $98,834.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00258845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00101846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

