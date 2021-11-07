Ethernity Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $194.55 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $15.66 or 0.00025296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $194.55 million and approximately $54.79 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00256327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00102695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,425,348 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

