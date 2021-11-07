ETHPlus Tops 1-Day Volume of $229.00 (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. ETHPlus has a total market capitalization of $5,243.19 and $229.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One ETHPlus coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00259760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHPlus Coin Profile

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPlus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

