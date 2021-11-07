Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC opened at $86.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $87.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43.

