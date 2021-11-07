Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 241.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in The Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 663,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $158,836,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 402.9% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $224.46 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.04 and its 200 day moving average is $227.99.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

