Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

