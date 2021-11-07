Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,823 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Park National worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Park National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Park National by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Park National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Park National in the second quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 53.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRK. Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.