Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.64.

EXAS stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

