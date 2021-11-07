Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.78 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

