Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $355.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.10 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

EXEL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.