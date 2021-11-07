Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Exelixis by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

