Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Exelixis by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $4,760,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

