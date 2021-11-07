eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $42.96 on Friday. eXp World has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $638,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eXp World by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

