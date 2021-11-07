EXRNchain (EXRN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,550.00

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $17,550.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXRNchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

