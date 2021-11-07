F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $225.24

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $225.24 and last traded at $224.33, with a volume of 1890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.27 and its 200-day moving average is $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $7,332,993. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

