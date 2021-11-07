Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,044.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $577,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 73.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

