Federal Signal (FSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FSS opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

