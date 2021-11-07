Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

