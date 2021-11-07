Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.