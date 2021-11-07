Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 5,110 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

