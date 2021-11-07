Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,508 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Premier Financial worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PFC stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.