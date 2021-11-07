Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 91.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,058 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.