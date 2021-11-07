Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

NYSE FIS opened at $113.66 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 307.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

