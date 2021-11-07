Financial Contrast: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) vs. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 3.58% 0.49% 0.25% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 42.76% 10.04% 3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 2 6 0 2.56

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.98%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 8.00 -$8.76 million $0.11 210.02 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 26.60 $82.42 million $1.09 58.03

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Acadia Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

