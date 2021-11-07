Financial Contrast: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) versus Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 185.31%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education -0.09% 11.09% 4.75% Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.43 $76.91 million ($0.07) -455.14 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.67 -$213.47 million ($2.36) -1.21

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Adtalem Global Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.