Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.50

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 33129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $529.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 51.0% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 154,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 82.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

