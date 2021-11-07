Fireball Market Cap Reaches $182,507.25 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Fireball has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for $9.27 or 0.00014994 BTC on popular exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $182,507.25 and approximately $527.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,684 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

