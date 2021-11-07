First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $300,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

