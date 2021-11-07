First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) vs. Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Financial Contrast

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 27.30% 13.16% 1.08% Itaú Unibanco 17.21% 17.09% 1.32%

69.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $173.20 million 2.48 $29.45 million $4.69 9.31 Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.19 $3.67 billion $0.53 7.74

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Internet Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Risk and Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded on September 9, 1943 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

