First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 9.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in First Solar by 14.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,004 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 322,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

