First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.68.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

