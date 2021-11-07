First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.First Solar also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.60 EPS.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $116.31 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.63.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.