First Trust Advisors LP Buys 38,080 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of MYR Group worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $112.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.