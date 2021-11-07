First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

NYSE HTH opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

