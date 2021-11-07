First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 117.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.