First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.