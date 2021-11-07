First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,946 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $146,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $135.48 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.