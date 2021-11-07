First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,946 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after buying an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $135.48 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

