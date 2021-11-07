First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.45 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

