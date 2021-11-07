Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to announce $850.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $887.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $804.50 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $723.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $10.02 on Thursday, hitting $133.29. 1,402,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.