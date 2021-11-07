Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of FLNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 382,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.66. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

